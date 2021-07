Huawei's P50 flagship series set to launch on July 29

Huawei/Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram

More than a year after the launch of its predecessor, Huawei's next-gen flagship phone, the P50 series, is set to be unveiled at a launch event on July 29, the company announced on various social media channels.

The series would mark the beginning of "a new era of mobile imaging," Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, revealed in a post on Weibo, saying a "new mobile imaging technology" will come with their release. It's unclear whether Huawei's P50 series will be limited to China-only release or if it'll also receive a broader international rollout to key markets for the company such as Europe and the UK.

Huawei is attempting to make a comeback after biting US sanctions contributed to the erosion its global smartphone market share. Over the last few years, the Trump administration has slapped a series of tough sanctions on the Chinese company, which resulted in its once-bestselling smartphones shipping without Google's popular software and apps, among other consequences. Restrictions on Huawei buying US-made components means the company also had to stop making its own-brand Kirin chipsets that power its phones.

On 29th July, we will be unveiling our newest products at the HUAWEI New Flagship Products Launch. Stay tuned to find out more.#LiveSmartWithHuawei pic.twitter.com/Be6dgSvOVh — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) July 19, 2021

At a launch event in June, Huawei unveiled its own mobile operating system called HarmonyOS designed to replace Google Mobile Services on its smartphones as well as a broad arrays of consumer devices. It also used last month's event to tease the P50 series, but didn't share at launch date.

"For reasons you are all aware of, a launch date has not been set," Yu said at the event.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article used a headline indicating an incorrect launch date of June 29. It has since been corrected to July 29.