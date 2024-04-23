Huawei's New Phone Uses Satellites for Image Sharing. No Internet Required.

Huawei's fancy new smartphone, the Pura 70 Ultra, can send images to your contacts in case of an emergency -- and it doesn't require an internet connection.

The tool, which relies on satellites to function, requires the use of an app called Changlian for sending images to contacts (as well as receiving said images), according to a Huawei Central report citing company CTO Bruce Lee. Those that don't use the Changlian app will only be able to receive text messages, the report says.

This specific feature represents a first for the mobile industry, and builds on satellite connectivity features Huawei has previously released. Back in 2022, Huawei's Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro gained the capability to send short texts and use navigation using China's BeiDou satellite system, or China's answer to the Global Positioning System (GPS) developed by the US Air Force. The company then followed up that feature with ability to make and receive phone calls using satellites with 2023's Mate 60 series.

The iPhone 14 series debuted the ability to communicate via text with emergency dispatchers. Kevin Heinz/CNET

However, Apple was the first tech company ever to bring satellite texting capabilities. Back in 2022, the iPhone 14 debuted Emergency SOS via Satellite , which enabled iPhone owners in some countries to send texts to emergency services through satellites. The tool, which is now credited with saving lives, was expected by some watchers to set off a wave of satellite-connectivity enabled smartphones (although it never materialized that year).

It seems to be happening still, albeit much more slowy. Select Android phones could reportedly debut more connectivity features this year. Google's Pixel 9 is rumored to gain the ability to send texts via satellite at it's launch event, expected later this year. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series never ended up debuting satellite connectivity features -- despite the S.Korean company announcing back in 2023 that it has the technology to allow for direct communication between smartphones and satellites.