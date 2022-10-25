iOS 16.1 Is Here Best Buy Sale COLA Increase for SSI Your VPN Needs This Is Trader Joe's Cheaper? 'House of the Dragon' Recap TV Setting for Picture Quality Clear Your iPhone Cache
Tech Mobile

Huawei Sets November Launch For New Flip Phone

The Pocket lineup is Huawei's answer to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phones.
Huawei revealed a launch date for its newest foldable phone. 
Huawei

Huawei plans to launch a new flip phone next week, in a continuation of its clamshell-style foldable phone lineup that debuted last year.

The Beijing-based company posted a video on Monday teasing a Nov. 2 launch date for the Huawei Pocket S as well as the available colors. Based on that video, it can be inferred that the Pocket S will be available in six colorways as each letter of the the word "pocket" is featured in a different hue. Those colorways include black, pink, blue, yellow, white, and green. 

The P50 Pocket, launched last year, is Huawei's answer to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, with a clamshell design that folds down into a small square. Visually it's very similar to Samsung's phone, although its outside features two large circles, one featuring a triple camera unit and the other acting as a external display for showing the time and incoming notifications. 

According to rumours, the upcoming Pocket S is set to run on a 4G chipset, which is pegged to be either a Snapdragon 888 4G or a Snapdragon 778G. Rumors also suggest that Huawei plans to eliminate the small cover screen on the front. This Pocket S is reportedly a lower-end version of the original P50 Pocket, which was released in the for UK and wider Europe for about £1,090 and £1,005, respectively, following their unveiling in China last year.

The Pocket S is set to receive a China launch for now. It is unclear whether the device will receive an international release.