Huawei Sets November Launch For New Flip Phone

Huawei plans to launch a new flip phone next week, in a continuation of its clamshell-style foldable phone lineup that debuted last year.

The Beijing-based company posted a video on Monday teasing a Nov. 2 launch date for the Huawei Pocket S as well as the available colors. Based on that video, it can be inferred that the Pocket S will be available in six colorways as each letter of the the word "pocket" is featured in a different hue. Those colorways include black, pink, blue, yellow, white, and green.

The P50 Pocket, launched last year, is Huawei's answer to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, with a clamshell design that folds down into a small square. Visually it's very similar to Samsung's phone, although its outside features two large circles, one featuring a triple camera unit and the other acting as a external display for showing the time and incoming notifications.

According to rumours, the upcoming Pocket S is set to run on a 4G chipset, which is pegged to be either a Snapdragon 888 4G or a Snapdragon 778G. Rumors also suggest that Huawei plans to eliminate the small cover screen on the front. This Pocket S is reportedly a lower-end version of the original P50 Pocket, which was released in the for UK and wider Europe for about £1,090 and £1,005, respectively, following their unveiling in China last year.

The Pocket S is set to receive a China launch for now. It is unclear whether the device will receive an international release.