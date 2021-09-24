Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou set to be released, report says

Getty

Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will be allowed to return to China in exchange for admitting some wrongdoing in a sanctions violation case, The New York Times reported Friday.

Meng, who has been detained in Canada since 2018, has agreed to a deferred prosecution deal with the Department of Justice, reports the Times, citing a person familiar with the deal. It's expected to be entered in federal court later on Friday in New York City.

Meng will reportedly ad­mit to some wrong­do­ing and federal prosecutors will defer, then ultimately drop, the charges against her. ­She will not enter a guilty plea, according to the Times.

Canadian authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport, at the request of US officials. She is the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, Huawei's founder and CEO.

Huawei is a global telecoms supplier and phone manufacturer, but is considered a national security threat in the US. The Chinese company has been under major scrutiny in recent years, with its phones rendered virtually invisible in the US and some European countries banning the use of its equipment in their 5G networks.

Huawei and the Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

