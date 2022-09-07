This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone.

The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it dubbed "Far Out," will almost surely serve up the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8. CNET will be covering every detail, including on our Apple event live blog.

Apple hasn't said what it plans to announce at its event, only sending out a cryptic invitation to the press, with an Apple logo seemingly set in a night sky, suggesting either camera improvements for the next iPhone or last year's rumored satellite emergency calling.

The next iPhone is also rumored to include an always-on display -- similar to what's on the Apple Watch now -- allowing for constant glanceable information without ruining battery life.

The iPhone 14 launch will also mark the 15th year since the original iPhone's debut, in June 2007. Back then, the device wasn't the sure hit it is today. Many tech industry watchers were enthusiastic about Apple's prospects, but it hadn't proven it could build reliable phone technology. It was also up against massive competitors such as Microsoft, Palm and Research in Motion, whose BlackBerry devices ruled the business world at the time. Within a decade though, Apple -- as well as Google's popular Android software -- had bested all three companies.

While the iPhone will be a key product we see at Apple's event this year, and likely what most people focus their attention on, the company's expected to hold other events later this year with other devices to show off. Those include new Mac computers with upgraded chips and new iPads.

When is the Apple event?

Apple's online-only event is set for 10 a.m. PT Wednesday. That's 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. in the UK. (That's also 3 a.m. AEST the next day. Sorry, Australia.) Here's a handy time zone converter to help find what time it'll be where you are.

Where can I watch Apple's livestream?

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website.

We'll keep you updated on minute-by-minute developments through our Apple event live blog before the event even begins.