How to View and Copy Your Wi-Fi Network Password on Your iPhone and iPad

Apple's iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 have many new and useful features, but one of the most useful additions is the ability to see the password of the Wi-Fi network you're connected to on your iPhone or iPad. It's a feature that's been available on Android for years, and is way more flexible than Apple's previous method for sharing Wi-Fi network access.

Before iOS 16, the only way to share your Wi-Fi network was to either have the password memorized or place your Apple device close to someone else's to share it automatically -- but this only worked between Apple devices. This automatic way of sharing your password never showed you what the password was, so if you wanted to connect your Nintendo Switch or smart TV to the internet this way, it just wouldn't work.

Fortunately, this latest feature lets you easily go into your settings, go to your Wi-Fi network and view the password. You can then copy and paste it into a text message or email and easily share it with anyone else who needs it. Here's how. (Also, here's how to find stored Wi-Fi passwords on your Mac.)

How to view your Wi-Fi network password on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16



For this to work, you must be either connected to the Wi-Fi network or have connected to it in the past and be near enough to the router for the network to appear in your settings. If you meet these requirements, launch the Settings application on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 and do the following:

1. Go to Wi-Fi.

2. Find the Wi-Fi network you want the password for and tap on the blue information icon to the right of the network name.

3. Tap on Password and use Face ID, Touch ID or enter your passcode to view the password.

4. Finally, hit Copy to save the password to your clipboard.

You can then paste the Wi-Fi network password into a text message or email to share it with someone, or just tell them the password.

