Sometimes getting an estimate of your iPhone's battery life just isn't enough. If you have a recent model like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, you've probably noticed that Apple no longer displays the exact battery percentage alongside the battery icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Luckily, there's an easy way to see the battery percentage on newer iPhones with a single gesture. Just swipe down from the top right corner of your iPhone's screen. Seriously, that's it.

Older iPhones that still have the home button, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, can display battery percentage in this area, which is known as the status bar. But if you have an iPhone X or later, you'll have to complete a couple of quick and easy steps to see exactly how much juice your iPhone has left.

How to see iPhone 11 or 12 battery percentage with one swipe

Put your finger on the status bar, which is the area where the cellular, Wi-Fi, and battery icons are displayed. Then swipe your finger downward.

This gesture launches the Control Center, which is where iPhone models with Apple's more modern bezel-free design show battery percentage information. This works on the lock screen, the home screen and even while you're using an app.

How to display iPhone 11 or 12 battery life on home screen with a widget

If you'd rather have your iPhone's battery life displayed on screen by default without having to swipe, there's a different way to make that happen on newer iPhones. While you won't be able to see it in the top right corner, you can pin a battery widget to your home screen that shows the percentage.

First, press and hold anywhere on your iPhone's home screen to go into edit mode and tap the plus (+) icon in the top left corner.

Then, type "Batteries" in the search box and tap the corresponding result.

Swipe until you see the widget that displays the battery percentage of your iPhone and connected devices.

Press "Add Widget," and it will be added to your iPhone's home screen.

