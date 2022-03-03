How to Print a PDF From Your iPhone in a Few Quick Taps

Sarah Tew/CNET

We use our phones for nearly everything, which means you might need to print documents from your mobile device occasionally. Whether it's a work-related report or a new recipe, sometimes it's just easier to read a hard copy rather than a digital file on your phone's tiny 6-inch screen.

Printing from your iPhone is simple, as long as you're connected to a printer that's compatible with AirPrint. Check out this support page on Apple's website for a list of printers that work with AirPrint. You can access the printing option in most email and web browser apps just by clicking the share button in iOS. You can also save a website or email as a PDF in the iPhone's Files app from this menu, too.

Here's how to print or save web pages and emails as PDFs on your iPhone.

How to print or save a web page as a PDF on your iPhone

First, open the website you'd like to print in your phone's web browser.

Then, tap the Share button. In most apps, this looks like a square with an arrow pointing up, as shown below. You can find this symbol on or near the search bar in Apple's Safari browser and in Google Chrome. In some apps, like Mozilla Firefox, you may need to tap a menu icon that looks three dots to find the Share option.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Next, select Print. This will pull up the iPhone's print options screen, which lets you choose which printer you'd like to use and the number of copies to print among other settings.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Press the Print button from the print options screen to send your document to the designated printer.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

If you want to save the website as a PDF instead, long-press the document preview displayed below the print options.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

This will enlarge the selected page in preview mode. Once enlarged, tap the document page to view the full file in preview mode. Then press the Share icon.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

And finally, choose the Save to Files option from the list.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

How to print or save an email as a PDF on your iPhone

Open the email you'd like to print and press the Print button. In Apple's Mail app, tap the arrow near the bottom of the screen and scroll down to the Print option. In Gmail, tap the button that looks like three dots located in the sender line and then choose Print. In Outlook, you'll also need to press an icon that looks like three dots near the top of the screen and press the Print Conversation option.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

From here, the steps are the same as printing a web page. Tap the Print button in the top right corner after choosing your desired print settings from the available options.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

If you want to save the email as a PDF on your phone, long-press the document preview to enlarge it. Then, tap this enlarged preview to view the full document in preview mode.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Press the Share icon, which is located in the bottom left corner.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Press the Save to Files option.

Screenshot by Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

And that's all there is to it. For more iPhone advice, check out this list of settings you should change and tips for improving the reading experience on your iPhone.