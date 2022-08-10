Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Blog Samsung Unpacked: How to Watch New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV
How to Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Expect improved battery life, health features and new navigation tools.

Nelson Aguilar headshot
Nelson Aguilar
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
The two new Samsung smartwatches are available for preorder starting today, Aug. 10, 2022.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro during its Unpacked event on Wednesday -- and they're both currently available for preorder.

Although there wasn't much of a design change from the Galaxy Watch 4, the new smartwatches do have a longer-lasting battery and a skin temperature measurement sensor as a new health feature. 

The bigger Watch 5 Pro is geared towards outdoor sports enthusiasts and features a durable design, 80-hour battery life and exclusive navigation tools, like turn-by-turn navigation.

You can preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro starting Aug. 10, and they will ship on Aug. 26. 

The Bluetooth-only Watch 5 starts at $280, while the Watch 5 Pro starts at $450. If you want the LTE versions, that'll cost you $50 more -- the Watch 5 starts at $330 and the Watch 5 Pro starts at $500.

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 

Galaxy Watch 5

Starts at $280

You can get $125 trade-in credit and a free Wireless Duo Charger.

$280 at Samsung

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Starts at $450

You can get $125 trade-in credit and a free Wireless Duo Charger.

$450 at Samsung
