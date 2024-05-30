How to Mirror Your iPhone's Screen on a TV With AirPlay

Sometimes, you want to show off your latest vacation photos or share a funny video or movie with everyone in the room by beaming it to your TV. With the help of AirPlay, doing so with an iPhone, iPad or Mac is super easy.

AirPlay is Apple's system for screen mirroring, and it's supported by a growing number of smart TVs, as well as Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

Here's how to use the handy feature, and which devices are compatible.

Which devices support AirPlay?

To use AirPlay, you'll need a compatible Roku TV or streamer (the list includes Roku TV, Roku Streambar and Roku Streaming Stick 4K), an Apple TV streamer or a 2019 or newer smart TV from LG, Samsung, Sony or Vizio. Amazon's more recent Fire TV models also support AirPlay, but Fire TV sticks don't.

Any iPhone or iPad running iOS 4.2 or newer has AirPlay built in. Note that Roku and smart TVs require AirPlay 2 on your Apple devices, which is available with iOS 12.3 or later and MacOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later.

Before getting started, make sure your Apple device and Apple TV are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Viva Tung/CNET

Mirror your iPhone or iPad

Swipe down from the top-right corner on newer iPhone models, or up from the bottom of the display, to access Control Center.

Tap the Screen Mirroring button. (It shows two overlapping rectangles)

Select your TV.

If prompted, enter the passcode shown on your TV.

A checkmark will show up next to your TV's name when a connection is made.



Now, use your phone or tablet like normal, and everything you do will be displayed on your TV. To stop mirroring, go back to Control Center and open the Screen Mirroring section, then select Stop Mirroring.

Viva Tung/CNET

Mirror your Mac's screen

Click on the Control Center icon in the menu bar. It should be next to the time in the top-right corner.

Click Screen Mirroring.

You'll see a list of devices that are available on your network to mirror your screen. Click the device you want to use. Your screen will flash and a few seconds later it will show up on the TV.



Now, whatever you do on your Mac will show up on your TV. When you're done, click the Screen Mirroring button in Control Center again, then click the name of the device you're connected to to stop mirroring.