How to Lower Your iPhone's Brightness Even More Than Usual

If you find yourself lying in bed, scrolling with your phone, you'll eventually realize that even the lowest brightness on your iPhone might still be too bright. Late at night, this might cause you to experience eyestrain and make it more difficult for you to fall asleep. In a place like a theater, your display could disturb others, even with your brightness at the minimum.

Fortunately, there are a few iOS features that can help you lower your screen's brightness more than the standard settings allow.

In the following guide, we'll touch on several built-in features that can darken your screen like you didn't think possible. Not only will this help you be more considerate of the people around you, it'll also be gentler on your eyes, improving your overall phone experience in low-light conditions.

Before we get started, it's important to note that you probably shouldn't use all these features together, so experiment with a combination that works for you and the lighting in your environment.

1. Enable Night Shift to make your display warmer

The Night Shift feature automatically adjusts your display -- using your phone's internal clock and geolocation -- to warmer colors that are easier on your eyes. Every morning, the display returns to its regular settings. You can turn it on in your Settings or via the Control Center.

Method 1: Settings

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift. From here, you can either schedule the feature at a certain time or enable it for the entire day and have it disable in the morning. You can also adjust the color temperature by using the slider at the bottom of the page -- you can choose between less warm and more warm.

Method 2: Control Center

Swipe down from the top-right to access the Control Center. Then press and hold the Brightness icon and tap the Night Shift button to turn it on and off.

2. Reduce white point to bring down intensity of bright colors

You can also reduce the white point on your iPhone to adjust how intensely colors show up on your screen. Bright colors are especially illuminated at night time, so try this setting to dull them a bit.

In Settings, go to Accessibility > Display & Text Size and toggle on Reduce White Point. A marker will appear under the setting, which you can use to adjust the intensity of bright colors to your liking.

3. Use Zoom to add low light filter

If you're only interested in dropping the brightness, and don't want warmer colors or less intense colors, there is a way to lower just the display brightness. Using the Zoom accessibility feature, you can add a low light filter over your display to make it darker than usual.

Launch the Settings application and go to Accessibility > Zoom and make sure that the Low Light option is chosen under Zoom Filter. If you'd like, you can toggle on the Zoom feature here, but the easier way is to triple-click the side button from anywhere on your phone to use Zoom.

When Zoom is enabled, your phone will automatically add the low light filter to your display, making it darker, even if your brightness is already at its lowest. A small floating circle will appear on your screen, indicating that Zoom is currently turned on. If you tap the controller, you can hide it. To disable Zoom, simply triple-click on the side button again.