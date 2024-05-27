How to Get Amazon Prime for Free This Memorial Day

Today's Memorial Day and Amazon currently has a massive sale going on, but if you're not a Prime member, you're leaving additional savings on the table. While the $139-a-year subscription isn't an easy pill to swallow for everyone, if you use it enough, Prime will eventually pay for itself. If you're still not convinced or you're only interested in Prime perks for the Memorial Day sale, we have a way to get around the subscription fee for you.

For new Prime members, Amazon offers up a 30-day free trial, allowing you to get all of the perks without any of the commitment. That means getting fast and free shipping for all of the deals you've grabbed for Memorial Day.

Below, we'll show you how to sign up for the free trial and how to cancel it before it's set to renew.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon makes it very easy to sign up for Prime on its website -- just punch in your information, and you're set. But in order to sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial, you'll need to provide a valid credit card if you haven't already done so.

If you've taken advantage of the trial before (and we hear you might get the chance for it every 12 or so months), you might need to use an email you previously hadn't used before just to make sure you can secure the trial.

1. Head to Amazon.com and sign into or create your Amazon account.

2. Select Prime in your account menu bar.

3. Tap or click Start your 30-day free trial.

4. Make sure your credit or debit card on file is up to date (your billing address too) -- if it's not, this is the time to do it.

5. Tap or click Start your 30-day free trial.

6. That's it! You can start shopping any time and get Prime membership benefits like expedited shipping and of course, those Memorial Day deals.

How to cancel Prime before it renews

To avoid being charged, you'll need to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up. Here's how.

1. Sign in to your Amazon account at Amazon.com.

2. Go to your account menu.

3. Select Prime (computer) or Manage Prime membership (phone), then tap Manage membership.

4. Select End Membership.

5. Tap or click End My Benefits.

6. Select Continue to Cancel.

7. That's it. Your Prime account should be canceled. You can double-check by adding an item to your card and seeing if you have the option to ship it the next day or within two days with Prime. If you can't, you've successfully canceled.

Some Redditors have claimed that when they attempt to cancel their trial, Amazon will sometimes offer to extend it for an additional 30 days. Something to keep an eye out for, and if you get your trial extended, be sure to take note of the new renewal date.

