How Much Would You Pay for This Sealed, Original Apple iPhone?

Yes, Apple just released the iPhone 14 line, but what would you pay to own a piece of Apple history? LCG Auctions has a sealed, original 8GB iPhone for sale, and the auction house expects the iPhone to fetch at least $30,000.

"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item description reads. "This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. ... Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example."

Bidding opened at $2,500 but has risen since. The auction is scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m. PT Sunday.

The original 8GB iPhone went on sale on June 27, 2007, for $599. If this iPhone sells for $30,000, that's an increase of 50 times its original price.

