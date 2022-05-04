How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? It's Complicated

Last year's iPhone 13 brought minor but appreciated updates to Apple's smartphone family. The expected iPhone 14 is rumored to bring more radical changes, from a notch-less display to a 48-megapixel camera. Apple may also replace the iPhone Mini with a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. That's if the rumors and reports are to be believed, of course.

But there's one question that we have yet to see answered in the leaks that have emerged so far: How much will the iPhone 14 cost? Apple didn't make any price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but those two generations of iPhones are also fairly similar. It's reasonable to think that bigger upgrades could come with higher prices. But Apple may keep the price the same to remain competitive with Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google's Pixel 6 line.

Apple iPhone 14 price: What to expect

There haven't been many leaks about the iPhone 14's price yet, and Apple never provides public information about its future products before it announces them. That means the only clue we have is the iPhone 13's pricing structure, shown below.

Apple iPhone 13 pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone 13 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Apple maintained a similar pricing structure for the iPhone in 2020 and 2021, so there's a chance it might continue to do so in 2022. However, rumors that Apple could scrap the iPhone Mini and replace it with another cheaper version of the 6.7-inch iPhone complicates things a bit. That's according to reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) and Nikkei Asian Review.

That new addition to the lineup is said to be a larger version of the iPhone 14, likely to be called the iPhone 14 Max. If Apple keeps the same $800 price for the standard iPhone, it seems reasonable that the iPhone 14 Max could cost $900. That would put it right in between the $1,000 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,100 iPhone 14 Pro Max, assuming the iPhone 14 is priced similarly to the iPhone 13.

But reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that this so-called iPhone 14 Max will cost less than $900, according to 9to5Mac, suggesting Apple might change up its pricing strategy. Apple has reshuffled its pricing before to stay competitive: 2019's iPhone 11 was notable for its $699 starting price that undercut the previous year's iPhone XR by $50.

Here's what the iPhone 14's pricing could look like across models based on the iPhone 13's price structure.

Apple iPhone 14 rumored pricing (based on iPhone 13)

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 14 Max $899 $999 $1,199 N/A iPhone 14 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones at a product launch event in September, which has been held virtually over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It usually releases its new iPhones during the same month, although some new size options have launched later than usual in years past.

For more, check out all the iPhone 14 rumors we've heard so far, including design changes and release date. You can also take a look at CNET's iPhone 14 wish list.