How I Feel One Year After Ditching My Android for an iPhone

It's been a year since I abandoned my decade-long relationship with the Samsung Galaxy and switched to the iPhone 14 Pro, and I'm happy to report I don't regret a thing.

I loved my Galaxy devices and was always a proud Android user, but a series of factors -- namely, my eagerness to try Apple's hardware and software, as well as a desire to no longer be bullied for green texts (which is Apple's fault) -- enticed me to switch teams. It's been smooth sailing since then, and I'll be bold enough to say I don't see myself ever going back.

One of the main reasons is my love for iMessage. It's been surprisingly seamless to stay in touch with friends (due in no small part to the fact that they actually want to include me in group texts now without giving me crap about it), and the messaging experience is just more enjoyable with reactions and hi-res images and videos.

I had and loved RCS messaging on my Galaxy, which, like iMessage, shows typing indicators and read receipts, supports sending high-quality media and lets you react to messages. But few of my friends had phones that supported RCS messaging, or if they did, they just never cared to enable it. And until very recently, Apple resisted pressure to adopt RCS on iPhones, but shockingly reversed course in mid-November. That means that while I had an Android, I could hardly reap the benefits of RCS, while I apparently made my (dramatic) iPhone-using friends' lives more difficult.

I've also become a sucker for AirDrop. Because I shoot a lot of videos on my phone for work as well as my personal social media accounts, it's been a game changer to be able to instantly share videos between my iPhone and MacBook.

Sharing pictures and videos after a hangout is painless, too. Yes, third-party apps like WhatsApp and Google Drive exist, but WhatsApp still reduces video quality, and using Google Drive is relatively slow and feels like actual work. So, AirDrop is the clear winner here.

Speaking of videos, the quality on my iPhone is unmatched; regular shots as well as Cinematic mode videos are crisp and clear, and better supported by apps like TikTok. While I've always admired how vibrant images on the Galaxy look, and admittedly think some iPhone photos look too dark and shadow-y, that video quality has me hooked.

An iPhone feature that took me by surprise when it won me over is MagSafe. I initially didn't understand the appeal of this: Why charge using MagSafe if it takes two seconds to plug in a cable? But little did I know that it was less about the charging, and more about the accessories. I've become reliant on my MagSafe portable charger, which is much easier to carry around than my massive power brick, as well as my MagSafe wallet. Safe to say (see what I did there?), I get it now.

There is one feature I admittedly still miss, even one year into ditching my Android: Object Eraser. This is a Galaxy feature that lets you remove any person or object from your photos by drawing a line around what you want to get rid of, then tapping a button to make them disappear. This was great for when I had an almost perfect image, but someone was photobombing or there was something distracting in the way.

The Google Pixel lineup has a similar feature called Magic Eraser, as well as a next-level tool called Magic Editor, which, in addition to removing anything from your photo, lets you move people and objects around and change the background. It's cool and creepy all at once.

Sadly, Apple still doesn't have a similar AI-based editing feature built into Photos. If I wanted to remove anything from an image, I'd need to go into Photoshop, and Lord knows I'm not doing that. So I'd love for that capability to be added in a future software update.

Check out the video above for more iPhone features I can't live without (and to see whether I now condone bullying people for having green texts).