Here's why the Apple Black Friday gift card offer isn't a great deal

There are plenty of discounts to be had on Apple gear this Black Friday weekend, but the Apple Store is probably not the best place to find them. On Wednesday the company unveiled its deals for "The Apple Shopping Event" that runs Black Friday through Cyber Monday. As always, the Apple Store isn't offering much in terms of discounts on the sticker prices for iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods but it is offering gift cards.

The exact gift card amount each product will get will vary, but is a bit misleading. As opposed to putting out the exact details, Apple has decided to hide specifics for certain parts of its product line by grouping them into categories. AirPods, for example, can "get up to a $75 Apple gift card" if you're buying a set of AirPods (second- or third-generation), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. The key phrase, of course, is "up to."

Poking through the terms and conditions fine print, Apple has a handy little table that reveals the actual details of its deals. Buying regular second- or third-generation AirPods only gets you a $25 gift card with the AirPods Pro netting a $50 gift card. Only the $549 AirPods Max qualify for the full $75 gift card.

It's even trickier with accessories like the four-pack of AirTags. Normally retailing for $99, Apple has this product placed in the "up to $50" gift card category. A quick look at that fine print shows that you will actually only get a $25 gift card.

While this is actually a pretty good deal on the four-pack -- which aren't really discounted anywhere else as of this writing -- it is not quite as good as Apple's teaser makes it seem.

Want a deal? It pays to look elsewhere

Apple rarely ever discounts its products directly. Instead, if you're looking for a deal on Apple products you're better off shopping at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart or countless other retailers.

The while Apple is only offering a $50 gift card. over the past few days at Amazon and Walmart-- Apple charges $249 and over the weekend will only include a $50 gift card.

Even if you purchase on an Apple Card, which nets you an extra 3% through cashback, you still could be coming out behind depending on the product you're buying.

Apple Store versus other retailer savings Product Gift card offer Current savings Apple Store "penalty" MacBook Air M1 512GB $100 $150 -$50 Apple Watch SE $50 $60 -$10 Beats Studio Buds $25 $50 -$25 AirPods Pro $50 $90 -$40

Where Apple's gift card deal might make sense

It is worth noting that there is a potential scenario where you could make the most of Apple's holiday generosity: trade-ins. While the company doesn't always have the best trade-in deals, its process is among the easiest ways and simplest when it comes to turning in old gear and getting credit for it.

If you're looking for an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac you could trade-in your device, get credit towards the purchase and still get the gift card. The latter will need to be used for a future purchase, but all told this could add up to quickly to a nice savings.

If you use the company's education store (particularly helpful for finding official discounts on Macs and iPads) and the Apple Card you could end up with some solid savings while properly disposing of your older machine.