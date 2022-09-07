Here's When You Can Preorder the iPhone 14

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Wondering when you can get your hands on one of the new iPhones unveiled by Apple on Wednesday? The iPhone 14 lineup consists of the iPhone 14 (starting at $799), the 14 Plus (starting at $899), the 14 Pro (starting at $999) and the 14 Pro Max (starting at $1,099).

Preorders for all four phones begin Sept. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. The iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max are available starting Sept. 16, and the 14 Plus from Oct. 7.

You can see everything that was announced at Apple's "Far Out" event here. This includes the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. We even got a release date for iOS 16.