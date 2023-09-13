Here's How You Can (Sort of) Leave a Group Chat on Your iPhone If Someone Has an Android

We've all been there. A group text is blowing up your iPhone and clogging your notifications -- and all you want is some peace and quiet. Luckily you have a couple of options to put a pause on that stream of notifications.

If everyone in the group chat is on an iPhone -- including yourself -- one fix to this problem is dramatic and pretty simple. All you have to do is leave the group chat. However, if you're on an iPhone in a group chat with one or more Android users, you can't just walk away.

Don't worry: It's still easy to put a halt to a noisy group chat, even if it's a mixed group. We've got a way for you to silence those pesky notifications. For more, here's what we may see in the upcoming release of iOS 17 and how to use your phone as a mobile hotspot.

Why can't I leave a group chat with iPhone and Android users?

It's easy enough to leave a group chat if everyone is on an Apple device using the Messages app:

1. Tap the group text message that you want to leave.

2. Tap the group icons at the top of the thread.

3. Tap the Leave this Conversation button.

If, however, you use Messages in a group chat with an Android user, you're stuck. Why? Because once you're outside of Apple's texting world, Android and mobile carriers handle messages differently. So after you join a mixed Apple-and-Android group you can't leave it. Annoying, right?

What should I do if I am in a group message with an Android user?

Since you're unable to leave an iMessage group if there's an Android user in the chat -- your only option is to mute the group chat -- which is a simple process. (Pro tip: You can also follow these steps if you wish to silence notifications without leaving the chat.)

The first thing you'll want to do is open the Messages app on your iPhone or other Apple device and go into the group chat that you wish to mute. If you're using iOS 14 or earlier, you'll need to tap the group icons at the top of the messaging screen, and then tap the information button on the page that pops up, which appears as a lowercase "i" with a circle around it. After the next screen pops up, scroll down to the Hide Alerts option and turn it on.

If you're using iOS 15 or later, tap the group icons at the top of the messaging screen. Once the next screen pops up, all you need to do is scroll down to the Hide Alerts option and switch it on.

Another option you have to silence your messages is to go to the screen with your list of messages. When you've found the message you wish to silence, you can simply swipe left over the message and then tap the purple Alerts button there.

Once you've silenced notifications, an icon on the messages screen indicates that you've turned off notifications for that specific group message. If you're using iOS 14 or earlier, this icon will look like a crescent moon. On iOS 15 or later, the icon will be a bell with a slash through it.

For more, here's iMessage updates you can expect in iOS 17.