If you have an iPhone, you've probably made a Memoji. Apple introduced these customizable avatars in 2018 and has been adding new features ever since. With iOS 16, Apple introduced new hairstyles, headwear and poses for your Memoji.

Memojis can be used in apps like Messages and FaceTime. You can use them as stickers for your messages, or you can use them to send animated messages to friends and family.

Want in on the fun? Here's how to create your own Memoji.

How to creating your Memoji

1. Tap your Messages app.

2. Tap the Stickers icon -- it has three cartoon faces on it.

3. Tap the three dots (...) on the left side of the screen.

4. Tap New Memoji to open the customization menu.

Near the top of your screen, you should see a bald yellow avatar. Below your avatar, there are menus to change Skin, Hairstyle, Brows, Eyes, Head, Nose, Mouth, Ears, Facial Hair, Eyewear, Headwear and Clothing. Tap through these options to customize your Memoji. When you're finished, tap Done in the top right corner.

Now you can send your Memoji in Messages as a sticker, as an Animoji (an animated voice recording) or use it in FaceTime.

You aren't limited to just one Memoji, either. You can create as many avatars as you want using these steps. If you're feeling sad one day, you can build a Memoji that's just as blue as you feel.

How to edit or delete an old Memoji

Just because you created a Memoji doesn't mean you have to stick with it. You can edit your Memoji, or delete it and start from scratch. Here's how.

1. Tap your Messages app.

2. Tap either the Stickers icon or Memoji icon -- it has one cartoon face in it.

3. Tap the avatar you want to edit or delete.

4. Tap the three dots (...) on the left side of either menu.

To edit your Memoji, tap Edit to be taken back to the customization menu. When finished, tap Done. To delete your Memoji, tap Delete and then tap Delete again.

How to use your Memoji

Now that you've got your Memoji just right, there are a few different ways you can use it. Here's how to use your Memoji as a sticker.

1. Tap your Messages app.

2. Tap the Stickers bubble. You will see your Memoji in various poses, like giving a thumbs up or with birds flying around its head.

3. Tap the sticker you want to send. You can send your sticker on its own or add a message.

4. Tap the send button, and that's it!

Here's how to send your Memoji as an Animoji.

1. Tap your Messages app.

2. Tap the Memoji bubble.

3. Bring your face into view of your camera and tap the Record button in the bottom left corner.

4. Tap the Stop button when you're finished. You can record a message up to 30 seconds long before it cuts off.

5. If you're happy with your message, tap the Send button. You can also tap the trash can icon to delete the message and record a new one.

Here's how to use your Memoji in FaceTime.

1. Tap FaceTime and start a call.

2. Once the call starts, tap the star-shaped Effects button.

3. Tap the Memoji you want to use.

Now your Memoji will be over your face and mimic your facial expressions in your call.

