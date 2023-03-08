iPhone 14 Now in Yellow Latest on Long COVID Playing Hogwarts Legacy World Baseball Classic Best Air Fryers Meta and Layoffs Attack on Titan Filing Taxes on a Phone
Here's How to Fix Instagram's Annoying Video Quality Problem

Are your IG videos looking blurry or pixelated? This may be why.

Nelson Aguilar
2 min read
Instagram on a phone
Toggle on this hidden setting to get higher-quality video uploads on Instagram.
Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Instagram's settings don't allow you to upload the highest-quality videos by default unless you're connected to a strong Wi-Fi network. And if you're like me, you probably post videos to your Instagram story when you're out and about, without taking into account your internet connection.

That's why your videos sometimes look blurry, pixelated and of poor quality. Instagram purposely throttles the quality so that you can still upload your videos quickly under bad network conditions, but there is a way to prevent this from happening. We'll show you which setting you can enable so that your IG videos post in higher quality, regardless of internet connection.

How to enable high-quality video uploads on Instagram

On your Android device or iPhone, launch the official Instagram application. (Note this might look slightly different in alternate versions.)

1. First, go to your Instagram profile. You can access it by tapping your profile icon in the bottom right.

2. Next, tap the three-dash menu in the top-right

3. Go into Settings > Account

4. Next, tap either Data usage (iOS) or Cellular data use (Android)

5. Finally, toggle on Upload at highest quality

Instagram data settings on iOS and Android

The upload-at-highest-quality setting is available on both iOS (left) and Android (right).

 Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now, when you're on cellular data, your videos will be uploaded at the highest quality possible, no matter how bad your connection is. However, the worse your connection, the longer your upload will take, so you'll need to be patient, especially if you're posting a long video.