Have AT&T? These are the devices that are ready for its new C-band 5G network

Sarah Tew/CNET

As AT&T and Verizon get ready to launch their newer, faster 5G networks later this month additional details have come out about which devices will work with the new network. We already had Verizon's initial list and now we have AT&T's.

On Tuesday the company confirmed to CNET that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, Galaxy S21 line, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will all work with C-band (or what AT&T calls 5G Plus) when the new network goes live, so long as the devices are running on the latest software updates. The new 5G network will also be available on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A13 5G as well as 5G-capable iPads.

AT&T says it will expand this list to include other devices as software updates become available, though like Verizon it would not confirm which devices would get updates or when. It also will be launching new devices "that support C-band regularly throughout the year."

Like Verizon, AT&T's current 5G network relies on a combination of 5G technologies known as millimeter-wave and low-band spectrum. Millimeter-wave has excellent performance but significantly limited coverage that often is only available on certain street corners or in select parts of stadiums, airports or arenas. Low-band offers strong coverage, but its performance is often equivalent to 4G LTE rather than better.

With the addition of C-band, AT&T will be able to add a 5G network that operates in the middle, bringing much faster performance than low-band 5G while offering significantly better coverage than millimeter-wave. The carrier spent over $27 billion last year to purchase the wireless spectrum as it looks to bolster its network.

While Verizon has already started advertising its upcoming expansion, AT&T has been much quieter with its C-band plans. Whereas its rival plans to cover 100 million people with the new signal this month, the piece of spectrum that AT&T purchased will have the carrier aiming to cover 70-75 million people by the end of this year. It hopes to expand its footprint to cover over 100 million people in "early" 2023.

In addition to being in the right area and having the right device, those on AT&T looking to take advantage of the new network will also need to make sure they have the right plan. Last year AT&T expanded 5G access to include nearly all of its consumer unlimited plans, including older ones such Unlimited Choice, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited and More.