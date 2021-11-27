Harber London Black Friday sale offers 25% off on my favorite gear. Don't miss it!

Prakhar Khanna

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Leather accessories for your gear are not only stylish but elegant. And one of the best family-run brands, Harber London is offering a 25% discount on their products this Black Friday weekend, that is, Nov. 27 and 28. The only catch is that you need to buy two products to avail the discount. I've been using a Harber London laptop bag, , and more. Let me cut right to the chase, when Harber London claims they make quality products, they are not kidding.

Harber London's About Us page says it tries to keep its designs "as simple as possible, while ensuring that each product is truly remarkable and functional." I recommend the company because I've tried about half a dozen of its products and haven't been disappointed.

I ordered an to get started. I keep it in the living room, and guests often ask me what that gorgeous thing is. The Magnetic Envelope Sleeve for the iPad Air and iPad Pro isn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. You get an Apple Pencil holder in the sleeve, and there's a cutout at the left edge so you can charge your iPad when it's resting in the sleeve.

Another Harber London product I recommend is the . It's one of the lightest and comfiest backpacks for short travels when all you need is your laptop for work. As the name suggests, it's slim and has just one pocket on the outside, which I use to store the laptop charger. To match with the looks, I also ordered the Modern Leather Apple Watch strap, which I'd admit wasn't a comfortable experience when switching from the official Apple Watch Silicone strap -- it took me a few hours to get used to wearing it on my wrist. Here are the Harber London products I recommend you take a look and buy a couple of them to get 30% off.

Note: The offer price mentioned below is applied when you buy any two products from the website.

