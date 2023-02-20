Guess How Much This Unopened 1st-Gen iPhone Sold For
The sealed 2007 iPhone went for more than 100 times its original price at auction.
A sealed first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 at auction Sunday. LCG Auctions, which handled the bidding, announced the sealed 8GB iPhone went for $63,356.40. That's the highest price anyone has paid for an original iPhone, and it's more than 100 times the original price of $599.
"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item's description read. "A truly remarkable piece with great appeal to both collectors and investors alike."