Guess How Much This Unopened 1st-Gen iPhone Sold For

A sealed first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 at auction Sunday. LCG Auctions, which handled the bidding, announced the sealed 8GB iPhone went for $63,356.40. That's the highest price anyone has paid for an original iPhone, and it's more than 100 times the original price of $599.

"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item's description read. "A truly remarkable piece with great appeal to both collectors and investors alike."

The starting bid for this iPhone was $2,500. Another sealed first-generation iPhone was sold in October for $39,339.60.

The original iPhone launched almost 16 years ago, on June 27, 2007.

