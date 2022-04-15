Grab These Impressive JBL True Wireless Earbuds for 67% Off

JBL

While pricey earbuds like the AirPods Pro are great, you don't need to spend serious cash on a flashy name brand to get many of the same features that they offer. These true wireless JBL Live Free NC+ are a more affordable and Android-friendly alternative, and come packed and packed full of great hardware. And right now you can snag them for just $50, a whopping $100 off from the usual price. At their original price of $150, they didn't quite crack our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year, but at just a third of the original cost, they make a much more compelling case. This deal is available through April 29, so you've got some time to make your decision, though there is a chance they could sell out before then.

These JBL in-ear 'buds truly wireless, and feature active noise-cancelling capabilities so you can shut out distractions and focus on what's important. And if you do need to stop for a quick chat or use them somewhere you need to be aware of your surroundings, they're equipped with a "TalkThru" mode that lets in more outside noise. They boast an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating, so there's no need to worry about using them on runs or in rough weather, and the intuitive controls let you talk to Alexa or Google Assistant with just a touch. On a single charge, they have a battery life of up to 21 hours with the charging case, and the dual connect feature allows you to connect to just a single earbud at a time.