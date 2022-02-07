Grab the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro for the lowest prices out there

With their sleek design and impressive sound quality, Apple's AirPods are one of, if not the most popular line of wireless earbuds on the market right now. Their one major drawback, however, is their price, as Apple almost never discounts its own products, and deals from other retailers are sporadic. But that doesn't mean you can't find some great AirPods deals, as long as you know where to look (or have access to exclusive promo codes).

Now through March 6, you can pick up both the AirPods Pro and the new generation AirPods 3 for the lowest prices currently available, and matching the all time best price we've seen on the AirPods 3 to date. All you need to do is use our exclusive promo codes CNETAPRO (AirPods Pro) and CNETAPDS (AirPods 3) at checkout.

Read more: AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET Named one of our absolute favorite pairs of the year, the AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced true wireless earbuds to date. Rather than the open-ear design of the AirPods 3, these feature silicone tips for a better fit to support their active noise cancelling capabilities. They are equipped with Apple's H1 chip, which provides lighting-fast performance for tasks like connecting to Apple devices and bringing up Siri. On their own, they boast around 4.5 hours of battery life, and about 24 hours when you include the charging case. You can pick them up for $175 when you use our exclusive promo code CNETAPRO, the best price out there at the moment.