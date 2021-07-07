Grab our pick for budget answer to AirPods for $20 right now (save $60)

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air headphones are already a great alternative to AirPods at $60 -- which is about half the price of Apple's signature headphones. But you don't even have to pay even close to that since the highly rated true wireless headphones are currently down to $20 on Newegg. That's the lowest these quality buds have dropped, and we normally see them hovering around $60 or more.
In his full review of Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air buds, David Carnoy explains how these 'buds "sound as good or better than AirPods" with "solid wireless performance, five hours of battery life and come with a compact charging case that delivers an extra three charges." The big difference is AirPods will run you at least $130 while these can be had for a cool $20 right now.
Even if you've got a pair of go-to headphones you love, it's nice to have a backup pair for emergencies that actually sound good and this is about as cheap as you'll find one.