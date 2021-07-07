Grab our pick for budget answer to AirPods for $20 right now (save $60)

David Carnoy/CNET

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air headphones are already a great alternative to AirPods at $60 -- which is about half the price of Apple's signature headphones. But you don't even have to pay even close to that since the highly rated true wireless headphones are currently . That's the lowest these quality buds have dropped, and we normally see them hovering around $60 or more.

In his , David Carnoy explains how these 'buds "sound as good or better than AirPods" with "solid wireless performance, five hours of battery life and come with a compact charging case that delivers an extra three charges." The big difference is AirPods will run you at least $130 while these can be had for a cool $20 right now.

Even if you've got a pair of go-to headphones you love, it's nice to have a backup pair for emergencies that actually sound good and this is about as cheap as you'll find one.