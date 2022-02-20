Grab 'Grade A Refurb' Beats Studio Buds for Just $65 at Woot

David Carnoy/CNET

Named on of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds for 2022, the Beats Studio Buds are a sleek, stem-less alternative to Apple's AirPods. With impressive specs and performance, the one major drawback on these Beats 'buds is that they are still a little on the expensive side. While several major retailers currently have them on sale for $30 off the usual $150 price, right now you can save a whopping $85 on a pair, as long as you don't mind them being refurbished.

Now through March 2, Woot has pairs of Grade-A refurbished Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $65. Grade-A means that all earbuds have been inspected, and are "guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage" and have passed "a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality." If you don't mind a few minuscule scrapes and dings, these are some of the best value wireless earbuds you'll find at this price point. They feature active noise cancellation, up to 8 hours of listening time (up to 24 with the charging case) and an IPX4 water resistance rating for sweat and rain. They boast an audio quality that can compete with Apple's AirPods Pro, and are a great alternative for Android users.