Grab Google's Budget-Friendly Pixel 5A for Just $420

If you already use Google as your primary email, calendar and cloud storage drive, it's tough to beat the convenience of a Pixel phone. There are a few different models on the market right now, but if you're primarily after the basics like calling, texting, emailing and checking the web, then the budget-friendly Pixel 5A is the best bang for your buck. The 5A is the "lite" version of the Pixel 5, similar to the iPhone SE, and typically retails for $449. But right now at Daily Steals, you can pick it up for just $420 when you use the promo code DSGPXMS at checkout. This deal expires on June 7, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Despite being the "lite" version, the Pixel 5A still boasts some impressive specs. It supports 5G connectivity for speedy cellular performance, and is equipped with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The screen is a stunning 6.3-inch OLED display, and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz for incredibly smooth operation. It also features an IP67 water and dust resistance rating so it's plenty rugged, and Google's claims of an all-day battery life held up surprisingly well in our tests.

Before you decide on the 5A, however, there's something you need to know: Google has only guaranteed software and security updates for this Pixel model until August 2024. You can still use your phone after that date, but bugs and security concerns will no longer be monitored and addressed by the manufacturer. It's also worth noting that the next generation in this series, the Pixel 6A, will be released this July, so it may be worth it to hold off until the new model hits shelves.