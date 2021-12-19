Grab Anker's wireless Liberty 3 Pro earbuds for $150, their all-time lowest price

Anker

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider. There's battery life and comfort, and of course just the sheer quality of the sound that they produce. You can grab entry level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models can stretch well into the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound quality that can compete with some of the more expensive earbuds out there without breaking the breaking the bank. We know because we've tried them out: Even at their usual $170 price point, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of 2021. And right now, you can get the for $20 off from Soundcore directly when you use the code WS24YY5RCK at checkout, bringing them down to their lowest price to date.

There is plenty that is impressive about these true wireless Anker earbuds, but their most remarkable feature is the sheer sound quality you're getting at this price point. Utilizing coaxial driver tech, and Anker's "HearID," which maps your in-ear pressure for a custom-tailored sound profile, they deliver sound that is "on par with other premium earbuds that cost more," according to our resident headphone expert, David Carnoy. They feature 6 built-in microphones for precise active noise-cancellation, and when you account for the wireless charging case, they deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. And with Soundcore's companion app, you can also customize the equalizer, touch controls and more. This promo code is only valid until Dec. 24, and has also been (no code required).