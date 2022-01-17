Grab Anker's wireless Liberty 3 Pro earbuds for just $100, their all-time lowest price

Anker

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider. There's battery life and comfort, on top of the sheer quality of sound they produce. You can grab entry-level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models can stretch well into the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound that can compete with more expensive earbuds without breaking the bank. We know because we've tried them out: Even at their usual $170 price point, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of the year. And right now at Best Buy, you can get them for a whopping $70 off, the biggest discount we've seen to date. This offer is only available for today -- it expires tonight at 12:59 a.m. EST -- so be sure to get your orders in before then.

These true wireless Anker earbuds are plenty impressive. Their most remarkable feature is the sound quality at this price point. Utilizing coaxial driver tech and Anker's "HearID," which maps your in-ear pressure for a custom-tailored sound profile, they deliver sound that is on par with other premium earbuds that cost more, according to resident headphone expert David Carnoy. They feature six built-in microphones for precise, active noise cancellation. And when you account for the wireless charging case, they deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. With Soundcore's companion app, you can also customize the equalizer, touch controls and more.