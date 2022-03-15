Grab a Spare Lightning Cable for Just $3 Today at Woot

Amazon

Lost your phone's charging cable or dealing with cords that have frayed? Get your power back with MFi-certified lightning cables that are universally compatible with iPhones, iPads, iPods and more. You can . And if you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to log in with Amazon and you'll receive an additional $3 off at checkout. Take advantage of this offer now through March 31 or while supplies last.

This iPhone charging cable from Amazon uses Apple's original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices, plus the sturdy unibody connectors provide a secure fit and resist damage. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance also maximize your charging speed, supporting up to 2.4 amps. And you won't have to worry about fraying -- an added layer of protection to the ends improves the durability of the charging cord. With eight colors to choose from, multiple cord lengths and even 2-packs available, you can customize this deal to get exactly what you want.