Grab a Pair (or Two) of $14 Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Buds (Save 77%)

These proficient wireless earbuds are so cheap right now that you'd probably be wise to snatch a few pairs.

Losing small, wireless earbuds is an unfortunate side effect of modern audio innovation. That's why we're always scanning for deals and budget-friendly buds to have around in a pinch. Right now, Skullcandy's Sesh true-wireless buds are down to $14 at Woot. That's 77% off the sticker price and includes free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

The Sesh may not be Skullcandy's top-of-the-line model -- those would be the Fuel noise-canceling earbuds -- but they're not cheapies either. These more wallet-friendly buds generally go for around $60 and are currently $29 on Amazon. While we haven't reviewed them yet, reviewers seem happy with the sound but do report some annoying connectivity issues. For $14, it's probably worth stocking a pair or two for when your main headphones disappear into the ether just hours before a long flight.

