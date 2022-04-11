Grab a Pair (or Two) of $14 Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Buds (Save 77%)

Skullcandy

Losing small, wireless earbuds is an unfortunate side effect of modern audio innovation. That's why we're always scanning for deals and budget-friendly buds to have around in a pinch. Right now, Skullcandy's Sesh true-wireless buds are . That's 77% off the sticker price and includes free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

The Sesh may not be Skullcandy's top-of-the-line model -- those would be the Fuel noise-canceling earbuds -- but they're not cheapies either. These more wallet-friendly buds generally go for around $60 and are currently . While we haven't reviewed them yet, reviewers seem happy with the sound but do report some annoying connectivity issues. For $14, it's probably worth stocking a pair or two for when your main headphones disappear into the ether just hours before a long flight.

