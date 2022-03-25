The Multi-Metaverse Mess Amazon Union Vote Results Due Soon iPhone Subscription Plan May Be Coming Oscars 2022 Predictions Oscars 2022: How to Watch 'Halo' TV Show
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Got a New iPhone SE? This Speck Case Is Only $5

The third-gen iPhone SE is new but there are plenty of older Speck cases that are compatible with it, including one you can get for a mere $5.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
speck-presidio-clear-print-iphone-se.png
Amazon

The latest iPhone SE (2022) is Apple's most affordable iPhone, starting at $429 for the 64GB version and $479 for the 128GB version. Since the upgraded-on-the-inside iPhone SE3 has the same chassis as its SE predecessor and the earlier iPhone 7 and 8, there are plenty of existing cases out there for it, some of them nicely discounted. That includes a number of cases from Speck, which makes some of the top phone cases and has been churning out SE3-compatible cases for years.

See at Amazon

Currently, the best bargain on a Speck iPhone SE3 case is the Presidio Clear Plus with a golden blossoms pattern. It's a really solid case, though its flowery print pattern may not have universal appeal. Fear not, here are a few other Speck case deals for the SE3 to check out:

speck-presidio-perfect-clear-ombre.png

The Perfect-Clear Ombre is only $9.

 Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: 2022 iPhone SE Disappoints in Drop Test
9:05