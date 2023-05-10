Google's Pixel Fold Will Release on June 27

Google's preorder page has revealed the Pixel Fold's release date.
Google's first foldable phone is official. While Google didn't say when the nearly $1,800 Pixel Fold would be available when it was announced on stage at Google I/O, its preorder page has revealed that the new foldable should be shipping on June 27. There will be two colors for the Pixel Fold, white "porcelain" and black "obsidian," as well as two storage options: the 256GB version at $1,799 and a 512GB model that runs $1,919.
In addition to being available directly from Google, all three major US carriers -- AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile -- have confirmed that they will carry the Pixel Fold. Verizon will begin taking preorders for the Fold on June 20, before selling the phone on June 27.
AT&T and T-Mobile have not yet announced their preorder or release date plans for the Pixel Fold. No carrier has announced any deals for the Pixel Fold just yet, though Google is giving preorders made on its store a free Pixel Watch.