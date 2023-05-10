Google's Pixel Fold Will Release on June 27

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Google's first foldable phone is official. While Google didn't say when the nearly $1,800 Pixel Fold would be available when it was announced on stage at Google I/O, its preorder page has revealed that the new foldable should be shipping on June 27. There will be two colors for the Pixel Fold, white "porcelain" and black "obsidian," as well as two storage options: the 256GB version at $1,799 and a 512GB model that runs $1,919.

In addition to being available directly from Google, all three major US carriers -- AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile -- have confirmed that they will carry the Pixel Fold. Verizon will begin taking preorders for the Fold on June 20, before selling the phone on June 27.

AT&T and T-Mobile have not yet announced their preorder or release date plans for the Pixel Fold. No carrier has announced any deals for the Pixel Fold just yet, though Google is giving preorders made on its store a free Pixel Watch.