Google's Pixel 8 Event Date Revealed

Google has sent out invites to an event on Oct. 4 where it'll unveil the latest additions to its "Pixel portfolio of devices." The in-person Made by Google event is set to take place in New York City at 10 a.m. ET, Google said Wednesday.

Though Google didn't name any specific devices, it implied in a post on Threads that the event will include the reveal of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google has released a next-gen Pixel phone every fall since 2016.

"Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps these Best Phones Forever stay cool as cucumbers. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for Made By Google on October 4th," Google posted on Threads.

The Threads post included a video of an iPhone talking to a Pixel phone about everything it can't do that Google's phone can -- like "unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI and live translating messages." The iPhone in Google's video also suggests it'll "finally" be getting USB-C charging during the iPhone 15 event next month.

There are already rumors swirling around the expected Pixel 8 lineup. The phones could have an improved ultrawide camera, and Google may add new AI-powered features to its camera system. The phones will also likely see some display and design tweaks, but the changes are expected to be subtle.

One of the more interesting rumors is that the Pixel 8 Pro might include a contactless thermometer feature that could be used to determine if you're running a fever.

It's also possible Google uses the event to unveil the Pixel Watch 2, the next generation of its smartwatch. The watch is rumored to feature better battery life and new health-tracking features.

Google's Pixel 7 lineup was well received, with both the Pixel 7 Pro and more affordable Pixel 7A earning spots on CNET's best phones list for 2023. Google also earlier this year launched its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. CNET phone expert Lisa Eadicicco says Google may need make some noticeable upgrades in order for the Pixel 8 to stand out from the company's other phones.

Google's invites came out just a day after Apple set the date for its iPhone 15 reveal, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 12 at the company's Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.