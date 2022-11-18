Google's Pixel 6A Is the Best Android Phone You Can Gift for Less Than $500

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Buying a new phone can be expensive, with some of the best options typically costing close to $1,000 or more. That's why the Pixel 6A stands out so much.

Why it's a great gift: Phones that cost less than $500 usually compromise in certain areas, especially the camera. Take the $429 iPhone SE, for example, which only has one rear camera and a tiny 4.7-inch screen. But the Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design and screen size. For $449 (), you're getting a phone that runs on the same processor as the $600 Pixel 6. It also has a spacious 6.1-inch screen and a dual-lens camera with wide and ultrawide lenses. The camera quality impressed me the most when I reviewed the Pixel 6A back in July. It takes crisp, bright and colorful photos in a variety of circumstances, even in the dark. Plus, the Pixel 6A will be among the first to get new Android updates since it's a Pixel phone, meaning this device gets new features before those made by Samsung, Motorola and other Android phones.

What you'll pay: The Pixel 6A comes in charcoal, chalk or sage color options and usually costs $449 but is currently on offer for as low as $299.

