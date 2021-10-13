Google's Pixel 6 reveal event is Oct. 19: How to watch the Android phone reveal

Google teased its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in August, and now the company is ready to give the phone line its grand reveal. The Pixel 6 event, which will show off the 2021 phone line and more of the Android 12 software it runs on, is taking place on Oct. 19 as a prerecorded livestream.

You can watch the Pixel reveal with CNET, starting with our preshow at 9:30 a.m. PT on Oct. 19, leading into Google's event at 10 a.m. PT. CNET's YouTube channel will stream the event, and the player is also embedded on this page. This page will also update with our live reporting of Google's Pixel 6 event, collecting together every update we learn about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

If you would like to watch the event straight from Google, the company's livestream is going to be available on Google's Pixel fall event page starting at 10 a.m. PT. The event page takes a cue from Google's interactive Doodles, letting you change the "mood" by holding the spacebar to change the colors and elements shown on the Pixel 6.

Google

Unlike phone events that debut the design of a new phone, we already know what the Pixel 6 and higher-end Pixel 6 Pro look like. Both phones will sport a camera bar along the back, and come in a variety of pastel and metallic colors. When both Pixel 6 phones were given an early tease in August, we learned the phones will debut Google's in-house Tensor system-on-chip. The internal change could take a cue from how Apple designs its own chips for the iPhone line, allowing Google to further customize and support the Pixel phone.

We did not yet learn the specs of the Pixel's cameras, but Google did reveal that both phones have a new sensor that takes in 150% more light than the Pixel 5 along with an ultrawide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will step up its camera bar by also including a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 6 details leak a week early

The Tensor chip will also provide photography improvements on the software side, such as fixing blurry photos by combining elements of multiple shots into a single image, and allow for the phone to take on tasks that rely on artificial intelligence. Examples of the latter include improved speech recognition, dictation that can differentiate between messages and voice commands, live translations that combine Google's existing Live Caption and Interpreter modes.

Yet despite these teases, there are still many Pixel 6 rumors out there that the Oct. 19 event will hopefully address. Beyond just the launch date for the phone and its pricing, these include a possible 50-megapixel wide camera, a Pixel stand with 23-watt wireless charging and a Pixel Pass subscription that would reportedly bundle phone financing with Google's services like YouTube Premium. This last possibility could be a rival to the Apple One subscription bundles, while including the cost of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, and would be similar to Microsoft's Xbox All Access subscription that bundles a game console with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What are you hoping gets revealed about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at Google's Oct. 19 event? Let us know in the comments.