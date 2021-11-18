Google's Pixel 5A for $399 is one of the best Black Friday phone deals out there

Sarah Tew/CNET

When it comes to phones you don't always need the latest and greatest, and sometimes getting something that is a little older is a wiser choice. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the newest phones in Google's lineup, but the Pixel 5A isn't really "old" -- it was just released at the end of August, albeit with some tech from last year's Pixel 5. As part of the Google Store's Black Friday deals, you can , which brings the price of the phone down to just $399.

The Pixel 5A has a 6.34-inch OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and runs on Qualcomm's 765G processor. The fingerprint reader sits on the rear, while the front is nearly all screen, thanks to the punch-hole camera setup. The real star of this phone is the camera system. On the back is a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel main camera, and the front has an 8-megapixel selfie cam. In his Pixel 5A review, CNET's Eli Blumenthal said, "In my week with the phone, the cameras proved versatile and more than capable of taking crisp photos during the day and at night."

At $399, this is definitely one of the best phones on the market right now. Be sure to check this deal out and grab one today.