Google's First Smartwatch Will Be…The Pixel Watch, Per Trademark

Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech

We were pretty sure Google's first smartwatch would be called the Pixel Watch, and it's pretty much confirmed now that the tech giant has trademarked 'Pixel Watch.'

Google registered the trademark days ago on April 19, and filed it to cover the smartwatch and accessories like cases, straps, bands, and "wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches" just to be safe.

While there isn't much to be gleaned from a simple trademark filing, it does cover products named Pixel Watch associated "watch straps made of metal, leather, plastic, silicone, or rubber," which could mean that Google will release the full array of watch bands we're used to seeing on Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches and other wearables.

Read more: Google Pixel Watch Rumors: Will It Have a Familiar Rounded Design?

There are still several regulatory steps before the watch can launch, including filing with the FCC, pointed out 9to5 Google, which first reported the trademark filing. Given that timeline, it's unlikely that we'll see the Pixel Watch debut at Google I/O 2022, which is scheduled to start May 11, but we could see the watch or its software teased at the event.