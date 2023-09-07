Google Unveils Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Phones

Google has abruptly updated its Google Store site with details on its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

"Arriving 10/4," the page now reads. "Coming in hot. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro."

A Pixel 8 video also briefly shows off both phones. The Pixel 8 appears in both the video and images on the Google Store site as a blush-colored handset with a rose gold camera casing. The Pixel 8 Pro is presented in a nude color with a champagne gold camera strip.

"Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most advanced Pixel cameras yet, and Google AI to help you do more, even faster," the page says.

Some of the details given center around the use of artificial intelligence, including the (not new) photo-editing tools Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, as well as Live Translate.

You can click a sign up button to get updates on "devices, news, tips, and offers from the Google Store -- including more about the new Pixel 8 phones."

Google also just added photos and teased details on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, saying the smartwatch will likewise launch on Oct. 4 and will have "even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights."

The first Pixel watch was released in the fall last year. You can check out CNET's review of Google's smartwatch here.

Google has a Pixel event planned for Oct. 4, where it'll launch its new phones and smartwatch.