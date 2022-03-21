Google Removes Android Statues From Its Headquarters in Mountain View

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The fun Android statues once seen in a small park inside Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, have now been removed, leaving an empty patch of dirt in place of what used to be popular spot to take photos.

The statues, which were placed outside the visitor's center of Building 44, have been moved to an undisclosed location, according to a report by Android Authority.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's unclear when Google removed the statues, but according to reviews on Google Maps, it seems that the process started around a month ago.

Before Google switched to a numbered naming scheme, starting with Android 10, operating systems were named after desserts, such as Pie, KitKat and Ice Cream Sandwich. The Android statues outside of Building 44 were modeled after the various desserts. For example, there was a statue featuring the Android mascot, known unofficially as Bugdroid, holding a giant lollipop.

Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images

Visitors do not seem to be happy by Google's decision to remove the statues. According to reviews of the Google Android Statues Square on Google Maps, one user wrote that they were "very disappointed," with the whole area looking abandoned, as if out of "post apocalyptic stores" seen in movies or video games.

Another reviewer named Zach left a one-star review stating, "It's a barren wasteland" with a blanket recommendation to not "waste your time coming down."

It also seems that Google wasn't doing much in terms of upkeep. User Jessica Atkins posted a review from three months ago saying that the statues were broken down and faded. Another user uploaded a photo with the Ice Cream Sandwich Bugdroid missing an arm.

At the moment it's uncertain what Google will do with the statues, assuming the company hasn't destroyed them. Until then, fans will have to fondly look back at photos posted online.