Google Pixel Fold Rumored to Launch in June

Google may be getting ready to launch its first foldable phone. The rumored Google Pixel Fold is expected to go on sale in June, according to reports from 9to5Google and WinFuture on Tuesday.

It's possible the company introduces the Pixel Fold at its annual Google I/O event, scheduled this year for May 10. It will reportedly run on Google's Tensor G2 chip and come in "carbon," likely a shade of gray or black, and "porcelain" color options. The Pixel Fold will initially only be available in a 256GB model, according to WinFuture.

Pricing information for the Pixel Fold wasn't revealed in the reports, but previous rumors have suggested it'll cost less than Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4. The rumored foldable may have a 5.79-inch outer cover display and 7.69-inch inner display when unfolded, according to earlier leaks.

Google is also expected to launch the Pixel 7A in June, according to 9to5Google and WinFuture. The new Pixel phone will reportedly be available in three color options: carbon, cotton and arctic blue.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.