Google Pixel Fold Rumor Says It's Smaller Than Galaxy Z Fold 3, May Be Coming 2023

With the success of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, rumors have been fluttering about a potential Google Pixel Fold. Though the phone had been rumored to come out in late 2021 or mid-2022, Google had apparently pulled the plug. A new rumor now says the device is back from the dead.

The news comes by way of reliable display analyst Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. In a tweet, Young said the Google foldable will be more squat when compared with Samsung's upcoming Z Fold 4. The outer display is said to be 5.8 inches, as opposed to the Z Fold 4's supposed 6.19 inches, meaning the inner display, when the phone's opened up, would have a wider aspect ratio.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

As for a potential release date, in a reply to a user on Twitter, Young said fans could expect a Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter of this year. Information seems to be fluid, however.

"This is based on discussions with companies in the display supply chain around a specific configuration," Young told CNET. "However, we are also now hearing it may be pushed out into 2023. Don't believe they have actually placed the order yet."

Young said he and his team need more time to confirm the exact release window.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whether a Google foldable were to launch later this year or next, it would most likely be running Android 13. As for price, an unnamed source told 9to5Google that it'll cost less than the Z Fold 3, which launched last August for $1,800.