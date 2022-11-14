Google Pixel Fold Renders Based on Leaked Images Show a Surprisingly Thin Phone

Renders based on images of the Google Pixel Fold, Google's foldable phone rumored to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, have been made available online, courtesy of Front Page Tech on Monday.

Images were provided to Front Page Tech via an unnamed source. The site then made custom renders based on those images.

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Pixel Fold foldable display is 7.57 inches, the cover display is 5.78 inches and both are provided by Samsung Display. Young also said that a small volume of panels were shipped to Google.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The phone renders by Front Page Tech show two colorways, one in obsidian (black) and one in chalk (white). The phone will reportedly cost $1,799 and is set for a May 2023 release window.

Google's latest earnings report shows a stronger focus on hardware and a move away from moonshot projects. While Search is still the breadwinner at Google, Apple's strong competition in the mobile space is turning consumers towards iOS and away from Android. Apple's mobile operating system surpassed Android in the US earlier this year. Last month, Google launched the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Google said it made its largest order ever of Pixel devices with the 7. While the foldable phone market is niche, it's growing. Shipments of foldable phones hit 16 million earlier this year, with Samsung controlling 62% of global foldable market share. Foldables have been one area of the mobile market Apple hasn't touched, allowing Android to persuade some users.