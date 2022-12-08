Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles.

The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at how the foldable could look. We've heard about Google's folding phone for a while, but this rotating model, which looks a lot like static renders we've seen before, gives us an even better idea of how the Pixel Fold might look in reality. With Google's phone camera smarts and the extra display of a foldable, the Pixel Fold could give the niche-leading Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for its money.

HowToSolve's post included the video along with specs and dimensions, claiming the foldable will have a 5.79-inch outer cover display and 7.69-inch inner display when unfolded. This roughly matches what Ross Young, CEO of market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants, predicted for the foldable's inner and outer screens.

The video shows a squatter, wider design that looks closer to the Oppo Find N foldable than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's tall, narrow look. The post also includes dimensions of the unfolded Pixel Fold of 158.7mm tall by 139.7mm wide, which would make it about the same height but certainly wider than the Z Fold 4's 130.1mm width. At 5.7mm thick, Google's foldable could end up being thinner than Samsung Z Fold's 6.3mm thickness -- but the thick camera block inherited from the flat Pixel 7 plumps the Pixel Fold up to 8.3mm.

The jury will be out about how the actual Pixel Fold will stack up to its foldable rivals until it launches. This latest leak repeats earlier claims that the Google Pixel Fold launch will be in May 2023, though analyst Young had previously predicted a more cautious window of spring 2023 at the earliest.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.