Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google I/O's Big RevealsLast-Minute Mother's Day GiftsFind Movers You Can TrustCompare Mortgage RatesBest Pillow for Pain ReliefBest Satellite ISPsUsing LastPass? Do These 5 ThingsBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Google Pixel 7A vs. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Specs Compared

These two budget phones have a lot to offer. But how do the specs compare? We take a look.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon Editor At Large, Lead Photographer, Europe
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
Expertise Smartphones, Photography, iOS, Android, gaming, outdoor pursuits Credentials
  • Shortlisted for British Photography Awards 2022, Commended in Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
2 min read
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 7A
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Google's Pixel 6A was one of our favorite budget phones of last year, earning a CNET Editors' Choice award for its combination of good camera, solid performance and reasonable price. The newly unveiled Pixel 7A aims to take this winning formula further, with the latest Google Tensor G2 processor, upgraded cameras and a sleek, refreshed design. But Samsung is going hard on its budget offerings with its Galaxy A54 5G offering good all-round performance, a triple rear camera setup and an extremely reasonable price. So how do these two compare? 

More from Google I/O

On price, Samsung takes the win. The Galaxy A54 5G launched in March at $449 but is available on Best Buy and Amazon for only $375, unlocked. The Pixel 7A costs $499, which is a sizable chunk more than the A54, but we would expect deals and discounts to bring that price down over the coming months. You can pick up its predecessor, the Pixel 6A, for only $320 on Amazon, for example. That's a big savings from its original $499 asking price. 

You can see the full breakdown of core specs in the chart below, but there's not a world of difference between the phones. The A54's 6.4-inch display is a little bigger than the Pixel 7A's 6.1-inch display, the 5,000mAh battery of the A54 is a touch more capacious than the Pixel 7A's 4,385mAh one and the A54's main camera captures shots with 50 megapixels of resolution -- a touch under the Pixel 7A's 64 megapixels. 

Advertiser Disclosure
Advertiser Disclosure
This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Both phones have 5G connectivity, both have 128GB of storage as a base and both allow for face and fingerprint unlocking. They also have IP67 ratings for water resistance. The differences that really matter will come down to processor and camera performance, both of which we'll be putting to the test in the full reviews.

Pixel 7A vs. Galaxy A54 5G specs compared


 Pixel 7AGalaxy A54 5G
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch FHD OLED, 60/90Hz 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
Pixel density 361 ppi403 ppi
Dimensions (inches)
6.23 x 3.02 x 0.32 in
Dimensions (millimeters) 72.9 x 152.4 x 9.0 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 193 g202 g (7.13 oz)
Mobile software Android 13Android 13
Camera 64-megapixel (main) 4k @ 6fps; 13-megapixel (ultra-wide) 4k @ 30 fps50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 5-megapixel (macro)
Front-facing camera 13-megapixel 4K@30fps32-megapixel
Video capture 4K4K
Processor Tensor G2Exynos 1380
RAM/Storage 8GB / 128GB6GB + 128GB; 8GB + 256GB
Expandable storage NoneMicro SDXC
Battery/Charger 4,385 mAh (18W fast charging 7.5W wireless charging) 5,000 mAh (25W wired charging)
Fingerprint sensor SideIn-display
Connector USB-CUSB-C
Headphone jack NoneNone
Special features 5G (5G sub6 / mmWave ), IP67 rating, 18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless charging 5G (mmWave/Sub6), IP67 rating
Price off-contract (USD) $499 / $549 (mmWave)$449 (6GB/128GB) at launch
Price (GBP) £449£449 (6GB/128GB) at launch
Price (AUD)
AU$649 (6GB/128GB) at launch