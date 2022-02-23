Google Pixel 7 Pro Leak Shows Punchhole Camera, S22 Ultra-Like Display

Courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and Smartprix

A new leak gives us what could be a first look at the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the rumored successor to the acclaimed Pixel 6 Pro. On Wednesday, reliable leaker @OnLeaks tweeted that he sent renders of the upcoming phone to Indian tech site Smartprix.

Guess what?... Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel7Pro! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad



On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/pBoxt2bAwy pic.twitter.com/k37Fvl6Cqm — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 23, 2022

With a curved OLED display around 6.8 inches, the rumored design resembles that of Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Ultra. The images show a punchhole front camera and three back cameras.

Read More: Google Pixel 6 Vs. 6 Pro Vs. Pixel 5 Vs. 5A

The rumor from Smartprix puts the Pixel Pro 7's thickness at 8.7mm, which is just below the S22 Ultra's 8.9mm and above the iPhone 13 Pro's 7.65mm. However, the back cameras are shown lined up on a protruding bump, which would technically bring the phone's thickness to 11.2mm.

For now, the specs are still rumored and Google has yet to confirm the phone. It could be announced in October, when Google typically announces its new Pixels.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.