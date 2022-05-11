Google Pixel 6A Is Official: Coming July 28 Starting at $449

Google is indeed working on a Pixel 6A -- including many of the Pixel 6's highlight features like the Tensor chip at a lower $449 price -- but it will be a few months before it goes on sale. At Google I/O on Wednesday, the tech giant revealed the new phone alongside a look at the future of Android 13, its long-awaited Pixel Watch, new Pixel Buds Pro, a tease of a Pixel Tablet in 2023 and a first look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro due in the fall.

Coming July 28, the new 6.1-inch Pixel will serve as a successor to last year's Pixel 5A. As rumored, it will feature a design similar to last year's Pixel 6 line, including a camera bar in the middle of the back of the phone for its 12-megapixel ultrawide and main cameras.

Google's custom Tensor chip will power the phone alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Google says the 6A will be capable of the same tricks the Pixel 6 offers, including camera features like Night Sight, Real Tone and Magic Eraser -- with the last of these getting an improvement that will allow you to "change the color of distracting objects in your photo."

The company is promising roughly three years of Android software updates and five years of security updates. Google says the 6A will be "among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13" update later this year.

Like the Pixel 6, there will be an under-display fingerprint sensor on the 6A. Google has also dropped the headphone jack on the 6A, a departure from the 5A that kept the port. Like the Pixel 5A, the new phone will be IP67-rated for water and dust resistance.

It is unclear, however, if the phone will improve on the 5A and support wireless charging like the higher-end Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones do. Google did not respond to a CNET request for comment on if the device will have wireless charging.

Color options for the new phone will include charcoal, chalk and sage. Preorders will start on July 21.