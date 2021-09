Screenshot/CNET

Google is showing off a video preview of its upcoming phone, the Pixel 6. In a teaser posted Thursday, Google asks the question, "what if a smartphones weren't just smart?"

Images of the phone seem to show a two-toned back with a band near the top around the camera, a design unveiled in August. The phone is expected to come with a new chip called Tensor, which could boost computer power and video capabilities.

The teaser said the Pixel 6 is coming in fall 2021.