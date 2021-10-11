Google Pixel 6 showed off in leaked listing ahead of launch, report says

Google

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to launch at the company's next event on Oct. 19, and with a little over a week to go until the phone's expected debut, the upcoming Pixel's specs and features have been leaked by UK online retailer Carphone Warehouse, according to a Monday Gizmodo report.

The listing from Carphone Warehouse has since been removed, but screenshots from the company's website were posted to Twitter by leaker Evan Blass.

The features shown in the listing reportedly include a 6.4-inch display for the Pixel 6 and a 6.7-inch LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for the Pixel 6 Pro. The upcoming smartphones are said to include a new Titan M2 chip for better on-device security and five years of security updates as well, according to Gizmodo's report. The listing also reportedly shows the Pixel 6's new camera features including an updated Face Unblur, Motion Mode and Magic Eraser.

Google is holding a launch event for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro next week. The event will be prerecorded and streamed on Google's event site at 10 a.m. PT.

The upcoming smartphones made a brief appearance in August right before Google launched the Pixel 5A. Since then, we've gotten a couple of glimpses at the new Pixel phones, but not every detail has been revealed. We know the Pixel 6 will come with a new in-house chip, called Tensor, which could boost computer power and video capabilities. The Pixel 6 Pro model is also getting an additional telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom.

Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.